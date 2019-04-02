The Hills: New Beginnings reveals first footage, premiere date in new teaser

“Truth and time tells all.” -Justin “Bobby” Brescia

Get ready for more of that wavy-haired wisdom. MTV has revealed the teaser of The Hills: New Beginnings, the network’s reboot of the iconic reality series which premieres Monday, June 24.

The first footage reveals Justin “Bobby” and on-again, off-again girlfriend Audrina Patridge reuniting for an awkward drink. One can only anticipate more relationship gems to pour out of Brescia’s mouth as the season goes on.

Gone are stars Lauren Conrad (who announced Tuesday that she’s pregnant with her second child) and Kristin Cavallari, but returning cast members include Brescia, Patridge, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, and Whitney Port.

The series has also notably added Mischa Barton (The O.C.) to the very tan (and DryBar friendly) ensemble.

