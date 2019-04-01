Christina Applegate is a 'white wine vigilante' in Netflix's Dead to Me trailer

Dead to Me type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy

“Grief does some weird s— to people.”

That sentiment rings throughout the first trailer for Netflix’s new series Dead to Me, which stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and James Marsden.

In her first series regular role since 2012, Applegate stars as Jen, whose husband was just killed in a hit and run, prompting her to become a “white wine vigilante.” And when she goes to a support group, she meets a fellow griever in Judy (Cardellini). They quickly bond and Jen invites Judy to move into her guest house, but the cops soon come looking for her, and that’s when things officially hit the fan.

“Let’s just say, wherever Judy goes, chaos tends to follow,” declares Marsden’s character.

Dead to Me premieres May 3 on Netflix. Watch the video above.

