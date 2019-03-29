DC Universe announces premiere dates for Swamp Thing, other original shows

Image zoom DC

This summer, get ready to enter the Green.

At WonderCon on Friday, DC Universe announced that its next original live-action superhero series Swamp Thing will premiere May 31. Based on the comic-book character originally created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson — and revolutionized by Alan Moore, Stephen Bissette, and John Totleben in their iconic ’80s comics — Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what appears to be a deadly swamp virus in Louisiana. She soon finds out, however, that the swamp’s secrets are even more mystical and terrifying than she thought.

As previously announced, Swamp Thing will star Andy Bean as scientist Alec Holland, while Derek Mears will play the plant creature he eventually becomes. The series is executive-produced by Aquaman director James Wan, among others.

And the DC Universe announcements didn’t stop there. From its beginning, the digital subscription service has hosted dozens of iconic DC comics from over the years, albeit on a rotating schedule. But starting in April, that library will get much bigger, to the point that DC Universe subscribers will have access to every DC comic published at least 12 months previously. This change brings the service nearly up to speed with rival publisher Marvel Unlimited, where every Marvel comic becomes available six months after publication.

DC Universe also announced dates for other programming. Season 1 of Krypton will become available on the service on April 5, ahead of the season 2 premiere on Syfy this summer. The original animated film Justice League vs. The Fatal Five will hit DC Universe on April 16, the same day as its Blu-ray and DVD release. The second half of Young Justice: Outsiders will premiere on July 2. Titans — which teased Superboy (Joshua Orpin) in its season 1 finale and recently cast Esai Morales as the team’s archnemesis Deathstroke — will return for season 2 in fall 2019, followed by the animated Harley Quinn series starring Kaley Cuoco.

