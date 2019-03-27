Game of Thrones prequel cast expands with five new series regulars

Untitled Game of Thrones prequel type TV Show Network HBO Genre Fantasy

More pieces to this puzzle have been found as five new series regulars join the cast of HBO’s untitled Game of Thrones prequel pilot.

Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx will star opposite Naomi Watts and add to the eclectic ensemble populating this story from George R.R. Martin and series showrunner Jane Goldman.

Rodriquez is known to Marvel fans as Darryl from the new canceled Luke Cage and Iron Fist Netflix series. Simm comes with a variety of stage and screen credits, including stints on Hamlet (on stage), Doctor Who and Collateral (on screen), and Everyday (on the big screen).

McCabe was also seen in Collateral, as well as Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, while Heffernan is another with a vast list of theatre credits, from Hamlet and King Lear to The Seagull and Much Ado About Nothing.

Egerickx, meanwhile, is a 13-year-old actress who appeared in Patrick Melrose with Benedict Cumberbatch and The Little Stranger with Dohmnall Gleeson.

Per usual at this stage, HBO is keeping hush-hush in terms of who they are playing.

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” reads the official logline. “And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

According to Martin, those “thousands of years” is closer to “5,000 years” before the main series.

The new story hails from the minds and Martin and Goldman and is based on Goldman’s teleplay. SJ Clarkson will direct the pilot. “Westeros is a very different place,” he told EW. “There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series.”

The five newcomers join previously announced series regulars Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Toby Regbo, and Miranda Richardson.

Tentatively titled The Long Night, the prequel will start production in early summer.

