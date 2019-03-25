This week on The Resident, the doctors — and the audience — learn the truth of what happened to Julian (Jenna Dewan).

The former medical device representative for Quovadis, introduced at the beginning of season 2 before meeting a (seemingly) untimely fate after discovering her corrupt company’s dark secrets, has been a central mystery for The Resident ever since her departure from the show earlier this year. Now, finally, we’re getting some answers — and EW has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the below preview of the episode, the doctors (***SPOILER!***) find out that Julian is in fact alive. Their shocked faces alone are worth the watch.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, titled “Emergency Contact,” Chastain picks up the pieces after the fall out with the corrupt medical device company Quovadis, leaving Marshall (Glenn Morshower) ready to charter new territory in the medical field. As Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Alec (Miles Gaston Villanueva) team up to help a young gymnast experiencing mysterious symptoms, Nic (Emily VanCamp) focuses on her sister, who’s back with their estranged father, Kyle (guest star Corbin Bernsen), in tow.

Watch the clip above. The Resident airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

