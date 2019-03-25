At Home With Amy Sedaris type TV Show Network truTV Genre Variety

Only in the world of At Home with Amy Sedaris could a sweet batch of delectable baked goods serve as a harbinger of doom for a stronghold of on-screen sisterhood.

EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the variety satire’s upcoming episode sees the titular host celebrating the show’s 15th episode. To commemorate the occasion, she invites Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon to participate in a how-to segment in which they’ll frost one freshly baked cupcake for in honor of each At Home episode thus far. The only problem? A tiny-hat-wearing Sarandon brought a box of her own (already frosted) treats, too.

Image zoom Phillip V. Caruso/TruTV

“But Susan, we’re about to frost 15 cupcakes,” an agitated Sedaris protests as Sarandon suggests they combine their batches into one. “How many would that make, Susan? I mean, you can do math, right? Your 15 and my 15, how many would that make?”

“That’s right, 30,” Sedaris continues. “Now, does that make sense for a 15th show anniversary?”

A dejected Sarandon then watches as Sedaris curses her under her breath while plopping her cupcakes into the trash.

Find out how the pair’s friendship fares when Sarandon’s At Home with Amy Sedaris episode premieres Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET on TruTV. Watch EW’s sneak peek at her appearance above.

