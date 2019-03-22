Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Politician sets fall premiere with first look at Ben Platt

The Politician type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy

The first of Ryan Murphy‘s multiple Netflix series finally has both a release date and a first look at its star.

Season 1 of The Politician, featuring Dear Evan Hanson‘s Ben Platt as a wealthy high school student eyeing Student Body President, will debut this Sep. 27 on the streaming platform — and Netflix is already launching its election campaign for Payton Hobart.

Platt is serving Reese-Witherspoon-in-Election realness through the first poster, which sees Payton decked out in campaign pins of (no doubt) his own making.

“My first Netflix show!” Murphy, coming off of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, wrote on Instagram. “So proud of this incredible project and the incredible cast. And I can’t wait for you to binge it in September.”

That “incredible cast” includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Murphy’s AHS muse Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett.

The Politician will focus on Platt’s Payton dreaming of becoming the President of the United States but first tackling the political minefield of Saint Sebastian High School. “To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image,” the logline reads. “Full of dark comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy’s The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician.”

This is the first of three Netflix series coming from Murphy that we know of so far. There’s also Ratched, his prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest with Sarah Paulson, and Hollywood, his “love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.”

More are on the way as part of Murphy’s reported $300,000,000 exclusive production deal with Netflix. But don’t worry. That new season of American Horror Story with Olympic stud Gus Kenworthy is still on its way.

