Yvie Oddly reveals tissue disorder affecting her skin in exclusive RuPaul's Drag Race clip

RuPaul's Drag Race standout Yvie Oddly has rocked the season 11 runway with otherworldly designs that buck fashion standards, but the 25-year-old Denver native tones down her approach to a hardcore choreography challenge in EW's exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode.

As a dance instructor teaches the remaining queens a series of complex steps for their live production of the political satire Trump: The Rusical, Yvie reveals that she's living with a disease that might affect her ability to drop to the ground for a particularly challenging move.

"I'm just a little worried about hitting my knees because they come out of place a lot," Yvie tells the group. "It's part of my disease I've got, girl. All of my s—t just pops out!"

She then explains that a connective tissue disorder causes all of her joints to be hyper-flexible and therefore prone to dislocation in physically demanding situations.

"I have a disease called Ehlers–Danlos syndrome type 3," she later says in a confessional, pulling at her face and scrunching the top of her head with her fingers. "I don't produce a whole lot of collagen, so I have extra skin everywhere…. but it's not going to hold me back in this competition!"

According to the Ehlers-Danlos Society, the incurable disease is classified into 13 subtypes—each with different clinical criteria. The organization indicates joint pain, easily bruised skin, and poor wound healing are often symptoms of the disorder. More information on EDS—and the research being done on finding a cure—is available on the non-profit's website here.

See how Yvie's choreography stacks up against her season 11 sisters when RuPaul's Drag Race returns tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive clip from the upcoming episode above.

Related content: