Rami Malek on 'emotional' final season of Mr. Robot: 'It's remarkable'

(Almost) Goodbye, friend.

Shortly after collecting the Best Actor Oscar for his crowd-pleasing performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek returned — for the last time — to the role that made him a star. The 37-year-old actor is currently filming the final season of Mr. Robot, on which he stars as Elliot Alderson, a paranoid, depressed, and genius hacker. Last August, creator Sam Esmail announced that while crafting the upcoming fourth season, he realized that it would work best as the series’ conclusion.

“I trust Sam implicitly, so if that is the way he thought he could close out this story line, then I’m with him,” Malek tells EW. “I can say this, it is a very impactful, emotional, and I think clearly well thought out way to end this story and this series. It’s remarkable. I’m in awe of the man and what he has done this season.”

Esmail’s series about Alderson and his anarchist alter-ego brought prestige to USA, the network previously known for their blue skies programming. Robot‘s debut season scored an Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series and an Emmy victory for Malek. While the sophomore season wasn’t as well-received, the show came back strong for season 3, which was hailed as a “noir masterpiece” by EW critic Darren Franich.

Speaking to EW from the show’s set, Malek says he and his costars are just trying to make the best product — and the best of the time they have left together. “Christian [Slater] and Carly [Chaikin] and I were on set the other day almost making a pact to soak everything in as much as possible,” he shares. “Christian has always been a guy who has got me to really savor these momentous times in our lives, and this has been a major one for me and the most life-changing. So it’s obviously bittersweet, but I’m just going to try and enjoy it for as long as I possibly can. “

Mr. Robot returns to USA later this year.

Related content: