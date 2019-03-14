Miss Vanjie, Brooke Lynn Hytes kiss sparks romance rumors in RuPaul's Drag Race clip

RuPaul's Drag Race

Joey Nolfi
March 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT

Brooke Lynn Hytes might be the first queen to actually get those cookies.

The Canadian beauty uses her northern charms on Miss Vanjie in EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11, which teases a potential romance brewing between the competing queens.

In the clip, Brooke approaches Vanjie in the Werk Room while Ariel Versace shaves her face with a disposable razor in the background.

“Hey papi,” Brooke says, kissing Vanjie on the lips before pulling her in for a warm embrace. And the show gets the attention of Detective A’Keria Chanel Davenport, who suspects there’s more to the story.

“What’s going on?” she ponders in a confessional. “I’ve been noticing Brooke and Vanjie with this little cuddle buddy-type stuff, girl! Mhmm!”

So, are Brooke and Vanjie an item? See what smooches and surprises await the remaining ladies when RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 returns tonight at 9 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive preview above.

