Here's when all the network season finales are airing

It’s officially springtime, and as temperatures start to rise and flowers begin to bloom, in TV land it means it’s time for season finales to start rolling out.
While television doesn’t follow as strict a schedule as it once did, the networks still largely adhere to fall premieres and late-spring finales for their primetime original series. Whether you’re favorite show is on ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, or the CW, odds are it’ll be wrapping up for the season some time in the next few months.
To help you keep tabs on your busy TV schedule (it’s overwhelming, we know), we’ve gathered all the upcoming network season finales for you in one place. Note: Some shows have yet to confirm their finale dates, but we will update this article as they are announced. Be sure to check back if you don’t see your favorite show listed.
Monday, March 18
Black Lightning, Season 2, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Wednesday, March 20
All American, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)
The World’s Best, Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Thursday, March 28
Legacies, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Monday, April 1
Magnum P.I., Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Friday, April 5
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Series Finale, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Tuesday, April 9
Splitting Up Together, Season 2, 9:30 p.m. (ABC)
Thursday, April 11
FAM, Season 1, 9:30 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, April 14
God Friended Me, Season 1 8 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, April 21
Madam Secretary, Season 5, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Monday, April 22
The Neighborhood, Season 1, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Tuesday, April 23
Roswell, New Mexico, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Thursday, April 25
Supernatural, Season 14, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Monday, May 6
Man With a Plan, Season 3, 8:30 p.m. (CBS)
Thursday, May 9
Mom, Season 6, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Friday, May 10
MacGyver, Season 3, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Blue Bloods, Season 9, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Monday, May 13
Arrow, Season 7, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Bull, Season 3, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Tuesday, May 14
The Flash, Season 5, 8 p.m. (The CW)
FBI, Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Wednesday, May 15
Riverdale, Season 3, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Survivor, Season 38, 8 p.m (CBS)
Thursday, May 16
The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Young Sheldon, Season 2, 9 p.m. (CBS)
S.W.A.T., Season 2, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Friday, May 17
Hawaii Five-0, Season 9, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, May 19
Supergirl, Season 4, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Charmed, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)
NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 10, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Monday, May 20
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 4, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Tuesday, May 21
NCIS, Season 16, 10 p.m. (CBS)
NCIS: New Orleans, Season 5, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Wednesday, May 22
SEAL Team, Season 2, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Friday, May 24
Dynasty, Season 2, 8 p.m. (The CW)
