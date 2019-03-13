Here's when all the network season finales are airing

It’s officially springtime, and as temperatures start to rise and flowers begin to bloom, in TV land it means it’s time for season finales to start rolling out.

While television doesn’t follow as strict a schedule as it once did, the networks still largely adhere to fall premieres and late-spring finales for their primetime original series. Whether you’re favorite show is on ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, or the CW, odds are it’ll be wrapping up for the season some time in the next few months.

Shane Harvey/The CW; Michael Yarish/CBS; Robert Voets/CBS

To help you keep tabs on your busy TV schedule (it’s overwhelming, we know), we’ve gathered all the upcoming network season finales for you in one place. Note: Some shows have yet to confirm their finale dates, but we will update this article as they are announced. Be sure to check back if you don’t see your favorite show listed.

Monday, March 18

Black Lightning, Season 2, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Wednesday, March 20

All American, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)

The World’s Best, Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Thursday, March 28

Legacies, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Monday, April 1

Magnum P.I., Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Friday, April 5

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Series Finale, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Tuesday, April 9

Splitting Up Together, Season 2, 9:30 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, April 11

FAM, Season 1, 9:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, April 14

God Friended Me, Season 1 8 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, April 21

Madam Secretary, Season 5, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Monday, April 22

The Neighborhood, Season 1, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Tuesday, April 23

Roswell, New Mexico, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Thursday, April 25

Supernatural, Season 14, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Monday, May 6

Man With a Plan, Season 3, 8:30 p.m. (CBS)

Thursday, May 9

Mom, Season 6, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Friday, May 10

MacGyver, Season 3, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Blue Bloods, Season 9, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Monday, May 13

Arrow, Season 7, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Bull, Season 3, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Tuesday, May 14

The Flash, Season 5, 8 p.m. (The CW)

FBI, Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Wednesday, May 15

Riverdale, Season 3, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Survivor, Season 38, 8 p.m (CBS)

Thursday, May 16

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Young Sheldon, Season 2, 9 p.m. (CBS)

S.W.A.T., Season 2, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Friday, May 17

Hawaii Five-0, Season 9, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, May 19

Supergirl, Season 4, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Charmed, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 10, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Monday, May 20

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 4, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Tuesday, May 21

NCIS, Season 16, 10 p.m. (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans, Season 5, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Wednesday, May 22

SEAL Team, Season 2, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Friday, May 24

Dynasty, Season 2, 8 p.m. (The CW)