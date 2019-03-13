Here's when all the network season finales are airing

It’s officially springtime, and as temperatures start to rise and flowers begin to bloom, in TV land it means it’s time for season finales to start rolling out.

While television doesn’t follow as strict a schedule as it once did, the networks still largely adhere to fall premieres and late-spring finales for their primetime original series. Whether you’re favorite show is on ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, or the CW, odds are it’ll be wrapping up for the season some time in the next few months.

Image zoom Clockwise from top left: FOX; Eric McCandless/ABC; Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. ; Shane Harvey/THE CW; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

To help you keep tabs on your busy TV schedule (it’s overwhelming, we know), we’ve gathered all the upcoming network season finales for you in one place. Note: Some shows have yet to confirm their finale dates, but we will update this article as they are announced. Be sure to check back if you don’t see your favorite show listed.

Monday, March 18

Black Lightning, Season 2, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Wednesday, March 20

All American, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)

The World’s Best, Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Thursday, March 28

Legacies, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Monday, April 1

Magnum P.I., Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Tuesday, April 2

This Is Us, Season 3, 9 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, April 5

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Series Finale, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Tuesday, April 9

Splitting Up Together, Season 2, 9:30 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, April 11

FAM, Season 1, 9:30 p.m. (CBS)

Friday, April 12

Fresh Off the Boat, Season 5, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Speechless, Season 3, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, April 14

God Friended Me, Season 1 8 p.m. (CBS)

Tuesday, April 16

The Rookie, Season 1, 10 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, April 21

Madam Secretary, Season 5, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Monday, April 22

The Neighborhood, Season 1, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Tuesday, April 23

Roswell, New Mexico, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Thursday, April 25

Supernatural, Season 14, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Gotham, Series Finale, 8 p.m. (FOX)

The Orville, Season 2, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Monday, May 6

The Resident, Season 2, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Man With a Plan, Season 3, 8:30 p.m. (CBS)

Wednesday, May 8

The Goldbergs, Season 6, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Empire, Season 5, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Schooled, Season 1, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Star, Season 3, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Modern Family, Season 10, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Single Parents, Season 1, 9:30 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, May 9

Mom, Season 6, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Friday, May 10

MacGyver, Season 3, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Last Man Standing, Season 7, 8 p.m. (FOX)

The Cool Kids, Season 1, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Proven Innocent, Season 1, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Blue Bloods, Season 9, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, May 12

The Simpsons, Season 30, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Bob’s Burgers, Season 9, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Family Guy, Season 17, 9 p.m. (FOX)

Shark Tank, Season 10, 10 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, May 13

9-1-1, Season 2, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Arrow, Season 7, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Bull, Season 3, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Tuesday, May 14

The Flash, Season 5, 8 p.m. (The CW)

FBI, Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)

New Amsterdam, Season 1, 10 p.m. (NBC)

Wednesday, May 15

Riverdale, Season 3, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Survivor, Season 38, 8 p.m (CBS)

Thursday, May 16

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 15, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Superstore, Season 4, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 6, 9 p.m. (NBC)

Young Sheldon, Season 2, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Station 19, Season 2, 9 p.m. (ABC)

S.W.A.T., Season 2, 10 p.m. (CBS)

For the People, Season 2, 10 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, May 17

The Blacklist, Season 6, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Hawaii Five-0, Season 9, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, May 19

AFV, Season 29, 7 p.m. (ABC)

American Idol, Season 17, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Supergirl, Season 4, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Charmed, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 10, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Monday, May 20

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 4, 8 p.m. (The CW)

The Fix, Season 1, 10 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, May 21

NCIS, Season 16, 8 p.m. (CBS)

American Housewife, Season 3, 8 p.m. (ABC)

The Kids Are Alright, Season 1, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

The Voice, Season 16, 9 p.m. (NBC)

Mental Samurai, Season 1, 9 p.m. (FOX)

black-ish, Season 5, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Bless This Mess, Season 1, 9:30 p.m. (ABC)

NCIS: New Orleans, Season 5, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Wednesday, May 22

Chicago Med, Season 4, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 7, 9 p.m. (NBC)

Chicago P.D., Season 6, 10 p.m. (NBC)

SEAL Team, Season 2, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Whiskey Cavalier, Season 1, 10 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, May 24

Dynasty, Season 2, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Sunday, May 26

Good Girls, Season 2, 10 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, May 31

Blindspot, Season 4, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Tuesday, June 4

Masterchef Junior, Season 7, 8 p.m. (FOX)

This article was first published March 13, 2019, and most recently updated April 29.