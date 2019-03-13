Here's when all the network season finales are airing

It’s officially springtime, and as temperatures start to rise and flowers begin to bloom, in TV land it means it’s time for season finales to start rolling out.
While television doesn’t follow as strict a schedule as it once did, the networks still largely adhere to fall premieres and late-spring finales for their primetime original series. Whether you’re favorite show is on ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, or the CW, odds are it’ll be wrapping up for the season some time in the next few months.
To help you keep tabs on your busy TV schedule (it’s overwhelming, we know), we’ve gathered all the upcoming network season finales for you in one place. Note: Some shows have yet to confirm their finale dates, but we will update this article as they are announced. Be sure to check back if you don’t see your favorite show listed.
Monday, March 18
Black Lightning, Season 2, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Wednesday, March 20
All American, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)
The World’s Best, Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Thursday, March 28
Legacies, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Monday, April 1
Magnum P.I., Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Tuesday, April 2
This Is Us, Season 3, 9 p.m. (NBC)
Friday, April 5
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Series Finale, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Tuesday, April 9
Splitting Up Together, Season 2, 9:30 p.m. (ABC)
Thursday, April 11
FAM, Season 1, 9:30 p.m. (CBS)
Friday, April 12
Fresh Off the Boat, Season 5, 8 p.m. (ABC)
Speechless, Season 3, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, April 14
God Friended Me, Season 1 8 p.m. (CBS)
Tuesday, April 16
The Rookie, Season 1, 10 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, April 21
Madam Secretary, Season 5, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Monday, April 22
The Neighborhood, Season 1, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Tuesday, April 23
Roswell, New Mexico, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Thursday, April 25
Supernatural, Season 14, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Gotham, Series Finale, 8 p.m. (FOX)
The Orville, Season 2, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Monday, May 6
The Resident, Season 2, 8 p.m. (FOX)
Man With a Plan, Season 3, 8:30 p.m. (CBS)
Wednesday, May 8
The Goldbergs, Season 6, 8 p.m. (ABC)
Empire, Season 5, 8 p.m. (FOX)
Schooled, Season 1, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Star, Season 3, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Modern Family, Season 10, 9 p.m. (ABC)
Single Parents, Season 1, 9:30 p.m. (ABC)
Thursday, May 9
Mom, Season 6, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Friday, May 10
MacGyver, Season 3, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Last Man Standing, Season 7, 8 p.m. (FOX)
The Cool Kids, Season 1, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Proven Innocent, Season 1, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Blue Bloods, Season 9, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, May 12
The Simpsons, Season 30, 8 p.m. (FOX)
Bob’s Burgers, Season 9, 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Family Guy, Season 17, 9 p.m. (FOX)
Shark Tank, Season 10, 10 p.m. (ABC)
Monday, May 13
9-1-1, Season 2, 8 p.m. (FOX)
Arrow, Season 7, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Bull, Season 3, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Tuesday, May 14
The Flash, Season 5, 8 p.m. (The CW)
FBI, Season 1, 9 p.m. (CBS)
New Amsterdam, Season 1, 10 p.m. (NBC)
Wednesday, May 15
Riverdale, Season 3, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Survivor, Season 38, 8 p.m (CBS)
Thursday, May 16
The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Grey’s Anatomy, Season 15, 8 p.m. (ABC)
Superstore, Season 4, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 6, 9 p.m. (NBC)
Young Sheldon, Season 2, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Station 19, Season 2, 9 p.m. (ABC)
S.W.A.T., Season 2, 10 p.m. (CBS)
For the People, Season 2, 10 p.m. (ABC)
Friday, May 17
The Blacklist, Season 6, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Hawaii Five-0, Season 9, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, May 19
AFV, Season 29, 7 p.m. (ABC)
American Idol, Season 17, 8 p.m. (ABC)
Supergirl, Season 4, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Charmed, Season 1, 9 p.m. (The CW)
NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 10, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Monday, May 20
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 4, 8 p.m. (The CW)
The Fix, Season 1, 10 p.m. (ABC)
Tuesday, May 21
NCIS, Season 16, 8 p.m. (CBS)
American Housewife, Season 3, 8 p.m. (ABC)
The Kids Are Alright, Season 1, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
The Voice, Season 16, 9 p.m. (NBC)
Mental Samurai, Season 1, 9 p.m. (FOX)
black-ish, Season 5, 9 p.m. (ABC)
Bless This Mess, Season 1, 9:30 p.m. (ABC)
NCIS: New Orleans, Season 5, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Wednesday, May 22
Chicago Med, Season 4, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 7, 9 p.m. (NBC)
Chicago P.D., Season 6, 10 p.m. (NBC)
SEAL Team, Season 2, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Whiskey Cavalier, Season 1, 10 p.m. (ABC)
Friday, May 24
Dynasty, Season 2, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Sunday, May 26
Good Girls, Season 2, 10 p.m. (NBC)
Friday, May 31
Blindspot, Season 4, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Tuesday, June 4
Masterchef Junior, Season 7, 8 p.m. (FOX)
This article was first published March 13, 2019, and most recently updated April 29.
