And the new star of The Bachelorette is...

You know how some years there are a bunch of different contestants on The Bachelor who have what it takes to be the Bachelorette, and there are so many options you’re not sure who the producers are gonna pick? Yeah, this was not one of those years, rose lovers.

During part two of The Bachelor season finale, host and official love guru Chris Harrison announced that the new star of The Bachelorette is… Hannah B.! “I feel all the emotions,” a nervous Hannah told Harrison. And then we got to watch the exact moment when Harrison FaceTimed her with the news.

The former Miss Alabama 2018 made a name for herself during this season of The Bachelor — and by that I mean she literally made up a name for herself: “Hannah Beast.”

Hannah B. (not to be confused with Hannah G.) got plenty of airtime earlier this season when her rivalry with fellow beauty queen Caelynn spilled over into their “relationships” with Colton. Hannah B. told Colton that Caelynn was “hostile,” and Caelynn told Colton that Hannah B. was “manipulative” and “toxic.” The two eventually hugged it out for the cameras, but even with their beef settled, Caelynn seemed a more likely choice for Bachelorette than Hannah B. For one thing, Caelynn received an outpouring of fan support when she told Colton about surviving a sexual assault in college. For another, she lasted longer than Hannah B., who was sent packing in week seven, right before hometown dates.

But in her final weeks on the show, Caelynn was plagued by accusations that she was not there for the Right Reasons™, and that she may have even — gasp! — said she wanted to be the Bachelorette if Colton didn’t choose her in the end. When Caeylnn finally got sent home, her initial response was probably not something she would want included in her pageant reel.

Last week at the Women Tell All, Caeylnn was still fending off accusations that she was using Colton for TV fame. Hannah B., meanwhile, was clearly already being groomed for her upcoming Bachelorette duties. She told host Chris Harrison that being on The Bachelor helped her shed that “pressure to be perfect,” and she reiterated her reject-limo vow: “I will not allow myself to not feel chosen every single day.”

Welp, congrats, Hannah B. — someone did choose you, and his name is Mike Fleiss! Hannah’s Bachelorette duties started on the spot during the live Bachelor finale, as she met her first five guys. You can read more about them here, in our finale recap.

So, what say you, Bachelor Nation? Do you find Hannah B. endearingly awkward or just awkward? And will you be watching come May? Post your thoughts below!

The Bachelorette will premiere May 13 on ABC.

