Game of Thrones final season trailer viewed a record 81 million times

The Game of Thrones season 8 trailer has crushed HBO records.

According to the network, the final season trailer, which was released on Tuesday, was viewed a whopping 81 million times across all platforms (including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter) within its first 24 hours. HBO says this is a record for the network, noting the previous record holder — the GoT season 7 trailer — racked up 61 million views in 24 hours.

The trailer for the fantasy hit was hugely anticipated for months, and the drama returns to HBO on April 14.

