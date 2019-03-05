Corey Feldman calls Leaving Neverland documentary 'one-sided'

Leaving Neverland type TV Show network HBO genre Documentary Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Corey Feldman, the Goonies and Lost Boys star who said he was molested as a child in Hollywood, addressed the unsettling Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland in a lengthy statement released on Twitter.

The actor, 47, who was friends with Jackson as a boy, stated the singer never touched him and called the two-part HBO film “one-sided.”

“MJ never once swore in my presence, never touched me inappropriately, & never ever suggested we should be lovers in any way!” Feldman wrote. “I feel like if [people] could hear our convos they would hear the innocence in them. No hint of perversion. I [have] a tape, [I’m] thinkin about releasing, which could [give people] a real look [at] what a 30 yr old man/child & a 13 yr old boy would discuss, so [everyone] could hear the innocence of [our] relationship.”

Image zoom Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Phil Dent/Redferns

Leaving Neverland, which aired in two parts on HBO this past weekend, explored disturbing accounts from James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who claim Jackson sexually abused them over the course of several years when they were children.

Following its Sundance Film Festival premiere, the Jackson estate called the film “the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death.” The estate is further suing HBO in arguing that the film will “constitute a breach of a non-disparagement clause” from a previous contract.

Feldman wrote how he wasn’t present at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch with Safechuck and Robson, but “was there around the same time as Jimmy.”

“I saw many kids around (girls included) who I am still friends with [to] this day, & none of us were ever approached by him in a sexual way at all!” Feldman stated. “So as much as those [two] men deserve [to have] their voices heard, so do the thousands of kids who hung around him, that don’t agree!”

In calling Leaving Neverland “one-sided,” the actor took issue with the fact that there is “no chance of a defense from a dead man, & no evidence other than the word of [two] men who as adults defended him in court!”

Through conversations with Safechuck and Robson, as well as their wives and family members, Leaving Neverland addresses why these men once defended Jackson and explores the long-lasting psychological effects from their alleged trauma.

“But as we will never really know, I only [have] my memories,” Feldman continued. “And thank God [for] me, my memories of MJ were mostly fond, aside from [our one] & only fight because he incorrectly feared I would turn on him, & make up lies. I never did. I never would! I pray those boys can sleep [with] that same clarity of consciousness! Let God [be] they judge!”

Read his full statement below.

Related content: