Winter has come; are you prepared?
The final season of Game of Thrones is upon us, and EW has comprehensive coverage of everything you need to know about the conclusion of HBO’s sweeping fantasy. From the lead-up to the season 8 premiere through the May 19 series finale and beyond, we’re offering exclusive details about what’s to come, how the cast and crew pulled it off, and what it all means — while also looking back at how we got here, and pulling back the curtain on some of the series’ most memorable moments.
Find our complete Game of Thrones final season coverage below, and keep checking back for updates. You can also subscribe to our GoT podcast and sign up for our GoT newsletter.
This article was originally published March 4, 2019, and most recently updated May 26.
The aftermath
- Game of Thrones cast says farewell on this week’s EW cover: ‘I will miss this so much’
- Game of Thrones: 14 never-before-released final season photos
- George R.R. Martin reacts to Game of Thrones finale, says how books will differ
- After that finale, these are the Game of Thrones spin-offs we’d like to see
- Here are the results of EW’s ultimate Game of Thrones poll
- Game of Thrones was… okay: EW review
- All the Game of Thrones seasons, ranked
- Sophie Turner blasts Game of Thrones fan petition as disrespectful
- Maisie Williams reveals one Game of Thrones final season regret
- HBO boss shoots down Game of Thrones spin-offs, defends final season: ‘A great job’
- Game of Thrones writer reveals one character who was originally going to live
- How does Game of Thrones compare to other famous series finales?
- Why a community of GoT fans on Reddit started a fundraiser dedicated to Emilia Clarke
- EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly series finale sails west of Westeros
- Game of Thrones ending explained: The downfall of Daenerys Targaryen
Season 8, episode 6: ‘The Iron Throne’
- Game of Thrones finale recap: This is the end
- Game of Thrones finale reveals who won the Iron Throne
- Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones finale’s shock twist: ‘I stand by Daenerys’
- Where everyone ended up in the Game of Thrones series finale
- Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner answers question about Sansa’s series finale fate
- Bran Stark speaks: Isaac Hempstead-Wright discusses that Game of Thrones ending
- Game of Thrones finale turns Robin Arryn into the Neville Longbottom of Westeros
- Bran Stark speaks: Isaac Hempstead-Wright discusses that Game of Thrones ending
- Game of Thrones finale shows glimpse of plastic water bottle on set
- EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly podcast debates the controversial series finale
- Game of Thrones just set its final ratings record
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau explains Jaime Lannister’s fateful Game of Thrones decisions
- The 10 most essential Bran Stark episodes from Game of Thrones
Season 8, episode 5: ‘The Bells’
- Game of Thrones recap: Queens of the ashes
- Game of Thrones unveils trailer for series finale
- 7 times Game of Thrones foreshadowed Daenerys’ dark turn
- The Hound actor Rory McCann breaks down the Cleganebowl
- Game of Thrones: Lena Headey reacts to that King’s Landing battle ending
- Game of Thrones actor on his surprise death: ‘Nothing could console me’
- EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly podcast weighs in on ‘The Bells’
- In defense of Euron Greyjoy
- Game of Thrones reveals final episode photos
- A case for every surviving Game of Thrones character to sit on the Iron Throne
- Game of Thrones fans petition HBO to remake season 8 ‘with competent writers’
Season 8, episode 4: ‘The Last of the Starks’
- Game of Thrones recap: Mistakes, tragedy, and fury
- Gwendoline Christie on Brienne’s Game of Thrones heartbreak: ‘I was so upset’
- Ser Jorah actor on what Daenerys whispered to him during that funeral scene
- Game of Thrones trailer for season 8, episode 5 teases a King’s Landing battle
- Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel discusses that shocking Missandei scene
- EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly podcast breaks down ‘The Last of the Starks’
- Game of Thrones releases photos from penultimate episode
Season 8, episode 3: ‘The Long Night’
- Game of Thrones recap of Winterfell battle: A dark, epic bloodbath
- Maisie Williams, Kit Harington discuss the Winterfell battle’s big Night King twist
- Melisandre actress Carice van Houten on the Red Woman’s final sacrifice
- Lyanna Mormont actress Bella Ramsey discusses her Winterfell battle fate
- Game of Thrones showrunners: Why Winterfell battle didn’t have ice spiders (as big as hounds!)
- Game of Thrones releases trailer for season 8’s mysterious episode 4
- EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly podcast debates the darkness of ‘The Long Night’
Season 8, episode 2: ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’
- Game of Thrones recap: Daenerys finds out
- Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke defends Dany’s reaction to Jon’s parentage
- Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman breaks down season 8, episode 2’s big scenes
- Maisie Williams discusses her surprise Gendry scene: ‘At first, I thought it was a prank’
- Game of Thrones releases ‘Jenny of Oldstones’ performed by Florence + the Machine
- EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly disagrees about ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’
Season 8, episode 1: ‘Winterfell’
- Game of Thrones season 8 premiere recap: Jon finds out
- Kit Harington reveals Jon’s thoughts in that major Game of Thrones premiere scene
- Game of Thrones season 8 premiere writer breaks down those big moments
- Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 trailer released by HBO
- Game of Thrones premiere: Lena Headey had misgivings about Cersei’s Euron decision
- Game of Thrones: Here’s what Jaime Lannister thought when he saw Bran
- Game of Thrones season 8 premiere shatters ratings record
- EW’s Game of Thrones podcast discusses the NYC premiere
EW’s epic season 8 cover story
- Game of Thrones first look: Inside the brutal battle to make season 8
- All 16 of our collector’s covers
And now your watch begins
- Game of Thrones season 8 trailer is finally here
- Game of Thrones season 8 deep dive: What we see in the new trailer
- EW’s Thrones podcast discusses season 8 trailer, reveals details from set
Behind the scenes
- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss tease the final episode: ‘We want people to love it’
- More from the two D.B.s: Game of Thrones showrunners contemplate the end
- Game of Thrones season 8 showrunners interview: ‘This is where the story ends’
- George R.R. Martin on his ‘mixed feelings’ about Game of Thrones ending
- George R.R. Martin turned down a Game of Thrones season 8 cameo
- Game of Thrones writers break silence on season 7 pacing criticisms
- Thrones writer Bryan Cogman reveals his favorite episodes to rewatch before season 8
- When they were pups: See the young Game of Thrones cast at a 2009 book signing
- George Lucas secretly visited the Game of Thrones season 8 set
- Kit Harington reveals his favorite Game of Thrones scenes
- Game of Thrones documentary trailer reveals first footage of season 8 table read
- George R.R. Martin slams ‘absurd’ rumor about the final Game of Thrones books
Season 8 intel
- Gorgeous Game of Thrones cast portraits tease season 8 storylines
- Game of Thrones critics won’t get to review season 8 episodes in advance
- HBO reveals how long each Game of Thrones season 8 episode will be
- Thrones season 8 trailer viewed a record 81 million times
- A dragon eyes the throne: Game of Thrones reveals official season 8 poster
- Maisie Williams says Arya teams up with Sansa in GoT season 8
- Sophie Turner clarifies reports she spoiled GoT finale for friends
- 20 new Game of Thrones final season character photos released
- Game of Thrones actor John Bradley: ‘This is a big spoiler for Jon Snow’
- 60 Minutes to profile Game of Thrones before Sunday night premiere
- Peter Dinklage correctly guessed Tyrion’s Game of Thrones season 8 fate
- Game of Thrones season 8 premiere ratings: How high will they go?
- What George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood can tell us about the final season of Game of Thrones
Bringing Game of Thrones to life
- Fire made flesh: How to create a Game of Thrones dragon
- The secrets behind the Game of Thrones title sequence
- Bruises and bananas: How Game of Thrones stages its ferocious combat scenes
- Dressed to kill: Game of Thrones costume designer on clothing the Seven Kingdoms
- Game of Thrones weapons master shares secrets to arming the world of ice and fire
- Drawn of the dead: GoT storyboard artist breaks down Hodor’s tragic ‘hold the door’ scene
- A hero falls: GoT storyboard artist looks back on the death of Jon Snow
- Background check: Inside the hard secret life of Game of Thrones extras
- Game of Thrones composer reflects on the journey to the final season
- How’d they do that? Inside some of the most unbelievable Game of Thrones scenes
Character studies
- Valar morghulis: 18 Game of Thrones stars look back on their character deaths
- The Night King Speaks: Game of Thrones actor gives rare interview
- Tormund lives: Kristofer Hivju discusses his GoT season 8 return
- Thrones star Gwendoline Christie says, ‘Every couple pages I thought I was dead’
- An ode to Diana Rigg, the Queen of Shade on Game of Thrones
- Lord of the friend zone? Thrones actor Iain Glen on whether Ser Jorah is jealous of Jon Snow
- The last Baratheon: Joe Dempsie talks Gendry’s hammer time and endless rowing
- Welcome to my Ned Talk: Sean Bean reflects on his Game of Thrones legacy
- Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey on playing ‘badass’ Lyanna Mormont
- Game of Thrones: Harry Lloyd on Viserys’ golden crown
- Fire-walk with me: Kerry Ingram on Shireen’s Game of Thrones funeral march
- Game of Thrones: Iain Glen looks back on Jorah and Tyrion’s trip through Valyria
- You know nothing… about Rose Leslie’s Game of Thrones cave scene with Kit Harington
Oral histories
- A nice day for a Red Wedding: An oral history of the ‘The Rains of Castamere’
- ‘Goodbye, face’: An oral history of the Mountain vs. the Viper
The more you know
- Here’s everyone who’s died so far in Game of Thrones season 8
- Why all the Game of Thrones final season reunions have felt so special
- Game of Thrones: See how the characters have changed over 8 seasons
- The 10 best battles and fights on Game of Thrones
- War of the words: All the best quotes from Game of Thrones
- Flesh and blood: The ultimate Game of Thrones family tree
- Where’s Walder: EW’s epic Game of Thrones illustration challenge
- Who let the direwolves out? A guide to the Stark family pets on Game of Thrones
- Sharpen your knowledge of the Valyrian steel blades in Game of Thrones
- A guide to the two biggest prophecies on Game of Thrones
- 7 Game of Thrones characters we hope will return in the final season
- Game of Thrones: Burning questions heading into the final season
- Pop culture’s best Game of Thrones quotes
- 5 takeaways and predictions from Reddit’s Game of Thrones superfans
- Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness breaks down the best hair on Game of Thrones
- Game of Thrones: Retrace the Starks’ journeys with this handy map
- Our 10 favorite minor Game of Thrones characters, ranked
- Catch up on all EW’s Game of Thrones recaps before season 8
- See every Game of Thrones EW cover ever
EW’s ultimate GoT poll: Vote on your Westerosi favorites
Get your copy of Entertainment Weekly’s biggest Game of Thrones issue ever: 78 pages of exclusive stories and photos on the past, present, and future of the HBO hit. Buy your choice of 16 different covers now, and don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.
|type
|
|seasons
|
|episodes
|
|Rating
|
|Genre
|Premiere
|
|creator
|Performers
|Network
|Complete Coverage
|Available For Streaming On
Comments