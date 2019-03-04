Winter has come; are you prepared?

The final season of Game of Thrones is upon us, and EW has comprehensive coverage of everything you need to know about the conclusion of HBO’s sweeping fantasy. From the lead-up to the season 8 premiere through the May 19 series finale and beyond, we’re offering exclusive details about what’s to come, how the cast and crew pulled it off, and what it all means — while also looking back at how we got here, and pulling back the curtain on some of the series’ most memorable moments.

Find our complete Game of Thrones final season coverage below, and keep checking back for updates. You can also subscribe to our GoT podcast and sign up for our GoT newsletter.

This article was originally published March 4, 2019, and most recently updated May 26.

The aftermath

Season 8, episode 6: ‘The Iron Throne’

Season 8, episode 5: ‘The Bells’

Season 8, episode 4: ‘The Last of the Starks’

Season 8, episode 3: ‘The Long Night’

Season 8, episode 2: ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

Season 8, episode 1: ‘Winterfell’

EW’s epic season 8 cover story

And now your watch begins

Behind the scenes

Season 8 intel

Bringing Game of Thrones to life

Character studies

Oral histories

The more you know

EW’s ultimate GoT poll: Vote on your Westerosi favorites

Get your copy of Entertainment Weekly’s biggest Game of Thrones issue ever: 78 pages of exclusive stories and photos on the past, present, and future of the HBO hit. Buy your choice of 16 different covers now, and don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.