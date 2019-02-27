Beverly Hills, 90210 revived by Fox with original cast and big twist

Donna Martin regenerates!

Most of the core cast of 1990s teen series Beverly Hills, 90210 are coming back to Fox for a new limited series — except it’s not quite what you expect.

Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling — they’re all in.

The group will star in a six-episode series titled 90210 to air this summer on Fox.

Absent from the cast list are Luke Perry (who is currently on The CW’s Riverdale) and Shannen Doherty. But we hear “the door is open” and they could still get added as this lineup isn’t final.

Here’s the twist and official description: “The core cast will all play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?”

So the premise is a bit like Grosse Point meets NoTORIous.

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA — bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters — and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered on Fox in 1990 and ran for 10 seasons, following a group of friends from high school to college and into early adulthood. The series inspired spinoffs Melrose Place and Models Inc, as well as a 90210 reboot in 2008 that ran for 5 seasons on The CW and included Garth, Doherty, and Spelling reprising their roles.