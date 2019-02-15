Warning! The post below discusses major spoilers from the last episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4. Read at your own risk.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 saved the gag of the season for the closing minutes of Friday’s finale.

After an episode packed with crimson wigs, “Super Queen” choreography, the return of All-Stars 3 champion Trixie Mattel, and failed cartwheels, the real goopery didn’t ooze until RuPaul inducted not one, but two queens — season 9 alum Trinity The Tuck and season 10 competitor Monét X Change — into the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Ru’s decision marks the first time in Drag Race her-story that more than one queen has won a competitive crown (not including the participation honors awarded to the Holi-Slay Spectacular girls), adding a fittingly blindsiding twist to a season already defined by its returning-contestant curveballs and too-soon elimination dramatics.

Monét and Trinity made early strides to cement themselves as All-Stars 4‘s mightiest competitors, with each lady scoring three and four challenge wins, respectively, before the final episode. Their shared triumph marks an unprecedented move for the Emmy-winning reality competition series which, to date, has anointed only one queen per season.

Monét’s victory also makes her the non-white/non-white-presenting queen to join the Drag Race Hall of Fame currently co-populated by Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie, and Trinity.

Still, tonight’s finale saw both Monét and Trinity excelling at Todrick Hall’s notoriously difficult choreography, which the top four debuted in a robust performance of RuPaul’s latest single “Super Queen.” Monét’s season 10 sister Monique Heart and season 8 finalist Naomi Smalls, however, got the chop before the final challenge: A lip-synch to Christina Aguilera’s “Fighter,” during which Monét performed a genius wig reveal spoof as she tore off her blond pussycat wig to reveal another blond pussycat wig underneath.



