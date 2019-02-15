Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale has insane savings on TVs, iPads, and more entertainment essentials

Cards at the ready! Presidents’ Day is almost here, so cue all the amazing sales that have us reaching for our wallets. It’s thought to be one of the best weekends for buying mattresses and furniture, but there are also crazy good savings on tons of tech and entertainment essentials, too, thanks to stores like Walmart. The retail giant’s Presidents’ Day Savings Center is offering us a chance to score up to 50 percent off rollbacks, which, yes, includes HD TVs, video games, toys, and more.
Because there are so many incredible deals happening, we rounded up the very best to help you get started. You can score this 55-Inch Smart TV for only $380, this Apple iPad Air 2 for $130 off, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch for more than 65 percent off. Keep scrolling to see all the deals we’ll be scooping up while we can save big at Walmart this weekend!
Best entertainment deals at Walmart
- Ameriwood Home Whitburn TV Stand for TVs Up to 65 Inches, $99 (orig. $129); walmart.com
- Baxton Studio Pacific Modern and Contemporary Light Brown and Grey Two-Tone Finished 71-Inch TV Stand, $215.67 (orig. $261.67); walmart.com
- Better Homes & Gardens Steel Audio/Video Tower for Your Home, $109.99 (orig. $204.99); walmart.com
- Bold Flame Acadia Fireplace TV Stand, $149 (orig. $249); walmart.com
- Whalen Payton Brown Cherry 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand for TVs up to 65 Inches, $115 (orig. $179); walmart.com
Best tech deals at Walmart
- VIZIO 55-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P HDR Smart LED TV, $379 (orig. $478); walmart.com
- Spectre 75-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P LED TV, $899.99 (orig. $1,799.99); walmart.com
- Google Home Mini 2 Pack, $58 (orig. $78); walmart.com
- Apple iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular 16GB Gold, $499 (orig. $629); walmart.com
- Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds Stereo Earphone Cordless Sport Headsets, $24.99 (orig. $32.99); walmart.com
- Mini Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Earpiece Headphone, $38.99 (orig. $109.99); walmart.com
Best gaming deals at Walmart
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for Playstation, $39.88 (orig. $59.88); walmart.com
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch, $19.99 (orig. $59.88); walmart.com
- Battlefield V for Xbox One, $29.83 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com
- HP 15 Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15.6 Inches Full HD, $879.99 (orig. $999.99); walmart.com
- Logitech G430 Headset: X and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset, $34.99 (orig. $49.93); walmart.com
Best miscellaneous deals at Walmart
- Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Attack Feature Action Doll with Lights and Sound Includes Racoon Toy, $21 (orig. $29.83); walmart.com
- Harry Potter Film-Inspired Collector Doll, $14.97 (orig. $20.99); walmart.com
- LEGO Jurassic World Dilophosaurus Outpost Attack, $28.99 (orig. $39.99); walmart.com
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $219.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com
- Warren Recliner Single Chair, $179 (orig. $229); walmart.com
- The Allswell 10-Inch Bed in a Box Hybrid Mattress Queen Size, $270 (orig. $345); walmart.com
