Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale has insane savings on TVs, iPads, and more entertainment essentials

Cards at the ready! Presidents’ Day is almost here, so cue all the amazing sales that have us reaching for our wallets. It’s thought to be one of the best weekends for buying mattresses and furniture, but there are also crazy good savings on tons of tech and entertainment essentials, too, thanks to stores like Walmart. The retail giant’s Presidents’ Day Savings Center is offering us a chance to score up to 50 percent off rollbacks, which, yes, includes HD TVs, video games, toys, and more.

Because there are so many incredible deals happening, we rounded up the very best to help you get started. You can score this 55-Inch Smart TV for only $380, this Apple iPad Air 2 for $130 off, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch for more than 65 percent off. Keep scrolling to see all the deals we’ll be scooping up while we can save big at Walmart this weekend!

Best entertainment deals at Walmart

Ameriwood Home Whitburn TV Stand for TVs Up to 65 Inches, $99 (orig. $129); walmart.com

Baxton Studio Pacific Modern and Contemporary Light Brown and Grey Two-Tone Finished 71-Inch TV Stand, $215.67 (orig. $261.67); walmart.com

Better Homes & Gardens Steel Audio/Video Tower for Your Home, $109.99 (orig. $204.99); walmart.com

Bold Flame Acadia Fireplace TV Stand, $149 (orig. $249); walmart.com

Whalen Payton Brown Cherry 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand for TVs up to 65 Inches, $115 (orig. $179); walmart.com

Best tech deals at Walmart

VIZIO 55-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P HDR Smart LED TV, $379 (orig. $478); walmart.com

Spectre 75-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P LED TV, $899.99 (orig. $1,799.99); walmart.com

Google Home Mini 2 Pack, $58 (orig. $78); walmart.com

Apple iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular 16GB Gold, $499 (orig. $629); walmart.com

Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds Stereo Earphone Cordless Sport Headsets, $24.99 (orig. $32.99); walmart.com

Mini Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Earpiece Headphone, $38.99 (orig. $109.99); walmart.com

Best gaming deals at Walmart

Red Dead Redemption 2 for Playstation, $39.88 (orig. $59.88); walmart.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch, $19.99 (orig. $59.88); walmart.com

Battlefield V for Xbox One, $29.83 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com

HP 15 Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15.6 Inches Full HD, $879.99 (orig. $999.99); walmart.com

Logitech G430 Headset: X and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset, $34.99 (orig. $49.93); walmart.com

Best miscellaneous deals at Walmart