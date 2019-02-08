VH1 announces new night, premiere date for RuPaul's Drag Race season 11

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 will sashay to television screens across America later this month.

VH1 announced Friday that the Emmy-winning reality competition series will move to a new night upon airing its first episode on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

We're about to turn it up to 11, henny! ✨ #DragRace Season 11 premieres THURSDAY Feb 28th at 9/8c on @VH1! 🏁💋 pic.twitter.com/cEkXfjVoVC — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 9, 2019

The impending move to Thursdays will fall just under two weeks after the current RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 crowns a winner on Friday, Feb. 15.

Fifteen queens will enter the Drag Race family to compete on season 11, including ladies hailing from the drag houses of past contestants like Alyssa Edwards (Plastique Tiara), Sahara Davenport (Honey Davenport), and Coco Montrese (Kahanna Montrese); season 10’s first eliminee Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo is also getting her second chance to compete for the crown as part of the season 11 cast.

“Just when I think to myself – ‘shedonealreadydonehadherses’ – a new crop of killer queens sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more,” executive producer and host RuPaul previously said of season 11. “Dare I say, this might be the most sickening season of all time.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 premieres Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on VH1. Keep up with all of EW’s Drag Race coverage here.

Related content: