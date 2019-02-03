Twitter slams low-scoring Super Bowl LIII as 'most boring game ever'

Super Bowl LIII is being called the NFL’s biggest letdown ever.
The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams by a measly 13-3 — making the game the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history. The previous record low was 1973’s Super Bowl VII with a score of 14–7, according to Sports Illustrated. Plus: There was only a single touchdown scored the entire game (and that came deep in the fourth quarter).
After halftime, announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo began admitting the game was rather sleepy, noting midway through the third quarter: “Still 3-nothing if you can believe it” And then later, when a field goal evened the score: “I can’t believe it, we got points!” And then at the end of Q3: “Through three quarters and not a single touchdown to be found!” Even advertiser Mercedes-Benz went rogue and tweeted (then deleted) some scorn, saying, “If this game weren’t in my stadium, I would have driven away by now”).
Here are some of the most scathing reactions from sports luminaries, celebrities, the media, and fans:
Even advertiser Mercedes-Benz slammed the Super Bowl in a since-deleted tweet:
