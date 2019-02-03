Twitter slams low-scoring Super Bowl LIII as 'most boring game ever'

Image zoom Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIII is being called the NFL’s biggest letdown ever.

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams by a measly 13-3 — making the game the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history. The previous record low was 1973’s Super Bowl VII with a score of 14–7, according to Sports Illustrated. Plus: There was only a single touchdown scored the entire game (and that came deep in the fourth quarter).

After halftime, announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo began admitting the game was rather sleepy, noting midway through the third quarter: “Still 3-nothing if you can believe it” And then later, when a field goal evened the score: “I can’t believe it, we got points!” And then at the end of Q3: “Through three quarters and not a single touchdown to be found!” Even advertiser Mercedes-Benz went rogue and tweeted (then deleted) some scorn, saying, “If this game weren’t in my stadium, I would have driven away by now”).

Here are some of the most scathing reactions from sports luminaries, celebrities, the media, and fans:

The announcers are making fun of how boring the game is. I don’t recall that ever happening before in the #SuperBowl. And it’s hard to blame them. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 4, 2019

This is like watching ambien — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 4, 2019

Live feed from the guy who updates the scoreboard at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/yqM8NPytCB — Nicolo Peddio (@NPeddio) February 4, 2019

This game is like a Netflix drama, there have been like three plot points spread over four hours — Darren Franich (@DarrenFranich) February 4, 2019

Has a punter ever been Super Bowl MVP? — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) February 4, 2019

First Super Bowl ever with no touchdowns going into the fourth quarter. I don’t watch football, and even I know this is officially the most boring game ever. — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) February 4, 2019

Even advertiser Mercedes-Benz slammed the Super Bowl in a since-deleted tweet:

Image zoom

Literally the best part of the super bowl this year. https://t.co/RThu6H6Xf9 — Dominic DeAngelis (@DOMtheB0MB) February 4, 2019

We are on pace for the lowest scoring game in super bowl history — Ninja (@Ninja) February 4, 2019

Longest punt in Super Bowl history! Sadly this has easily been the most exciting play of the night. By a lot. pic.twitter.com/KjO3rLmBtG — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) February 4, 2019

This game is trash! Where are the spectacular plays, the extravagant runs??? This game is BORING‼ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/5F71rCmN8q — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 4, 2019

I am AT MY FIRST SUPERBOWL and have checked my watch like 7 times so far, even during the Half-time show. Either this shit is better on TV, or this shit is…boring AF? 🤔 — Luke (@_CaRtOoNz) February 4, 2019

The game: Here's the most boring thing you've ever seen. The Halftime entertainment: Hold my beer. #SuperBowl — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) February 4, 2019

So far the game is pretty boring. Can this Super Bowl get any worse?

TV: Coming up next is Maroon 5! — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 4, 2019

Wait, what just happened?????? The scoreboard started working. #SuperBowl — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) February 4, 2019

before you complain about the Super Bowl, realize this is still a high scoring soccer game. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 4, 2019

NFL fans before the #SuperBowl: “Nooooooo football season can’t end!” During the first half:

“Well maybe it’ll be okay if the season ends.” During the halftime show:

“Cancel football forever. And my life. Right now.” — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 4, 2019

Related content: