Tori Spelling confirms 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot is officially happening

It’s official: a Beverly Hills, 90210 revival is in the works!

Tori Spelling, who starred in the original ’90s series, confirmed the exciting news on Access on Friday, when she said, “did I just confirm something that wasn’t known?”

“We were having coffee in between meetings with networks,” Spelling, 45, explained about a recent paparazzi photo of the cast. “It’s confirmed. We’re doing a new 90210.”

She explained that the reboot, if picked up by a network, will bring “the OG crew back together and we’re playing heightened versions of ourselves. The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast playing a heightened version of themselves. Almost everybody.”

While the majority of the cast will be returning for the revival, Luke Perry (Dylan McKay) “will do as many [episodes] as he can do,” according to Spelling, as he currently stars on Riverdale.

“But almost the whole original cast,” said Spelling.

As for Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh, the cast “would love to have her on,” said Spelling, though there “is no status right now. But if she’s watching, we would love to have you do it.”

In December, rumors of a possible reboot first began to swirl when original cast members Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, and Brian Austin Green were snapped grabbing coffee together.

The original series ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. It starred Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty, and Perry as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

The CW famously rebooted it in 2008 under the title 90210, with Spelling, Garth, and Doherty reprising their roles at various points throughout the show. It ran for five seasons until 2013.

CBS Television Studios is producing the reboot.