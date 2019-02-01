Russell Crowe transforms into Roger Ailes in Showtime's The Loudest Voice photo

Image zoom Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

They say the loudest voice in the room is often the weakest — or maybe Denzel Washington said something similar in American Gangster. Well, Russell Crowe, as seen transformed into former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, fulfills that idiom.

Crowe portrays Ailes in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice, as shown in a new still photo direct from the eight-episode limited series. Oh yeah! And the project is officially called The Loudest Voice, since for a while now it went without an announced title.

The Oscar winner was spotted walking around the New York set in his balding ensemble after production kicked off in November, but here he is in action.

Based on Gabriel Sherman’s reporting for the book The Loudest Voice in the Room, Showtime’s adaptation chronicles the rise of Ailes to “the Republican Party’s de facto leader,” according to the official description. The Loudest Voice also touches on significant moments from Ailes’ life, including the multiple accusations of sexual harassment that ultimately led to his ousting from Fox News in July 2016.

Ailes died the following year at the age of 77.

Image zoom Jojo Whilden/SHOWTIME

Crowe, who also serves as an executive producer on the project, is surrounded by Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson (the first to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes), Sienna Miller as Ailes’ ex-wife Elizabeth “Beth” Ailes, Seth McFarlane as then-Fox News PR chief and Ailes’ confidante Brian Lewis, Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch (the network co-founder who took over Fox News after Ailes’ axe), and Annabelle Wallis as a Fox News booking agent who began an abusive relationship with Ailes that impacted her entire life.

With the first two episodes directed by Kari Skogland of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Loudest Voice features a pilot episode co-written by Sherman, who conducted interviews with more than 600 people for his book, and Spotlight‘s Tom McCarthy.

McCarthy also executive producers with Crowe, Jason Blum, Alex Metcalf, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, and Liza Chasin.

