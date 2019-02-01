Monét X Change might need to slip into her iconic sponge lewk in the RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 Werk Room, because Mama Ru and Latrice Royale are giving her plenty to soak up as they break down over the power of friendship in EW’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode.

The emotional preview begins as RuPaul discusses this week’s maxi challenge with Latrice Royale and her best Judy (slang used to describe friendship among gay men), Tim, who’s set to receive a runway-ready makeover from his friend for judging on the main stage.

After Latrice explains her past 18-month incarceration for violating her terms of probation, Tim recounts a touching story of how he attempted to lessen her burden at the time.

“The storage unit that all of his stuff was in was auctioned off without any of us knowing,” Tim remembers. “So, the last weekend of furlough, I literally went out and got a bunch of fabric and said, ‘Today we’re working!’ And we just cut out outfits and sat there and sewed all day. And when he left, he had six outfits so that he could get out and start working right away.”

Tears fall across Latrice’s cheeks as she listens to Tim talk about the moment, which she claims helped her get her life back on track.

“This touches my heart because I’ve had similar situations in my life when I was down-and-out, and my friends…. held me up and said, ‘You get your ass up. I’m here to remind you who you are,'” RuPaul adds, his voice cracking as he continues. “You need those friends; That’s why it’s so important that you’re here for this Judy challenge because the best Judys we collect in this lifetime and need at those times when we don’t have anybody else are so special.”

“I’m so happy that you’re here. You lifted her up when she needed you,” Ru finishes, referencing Tim’s drag alter-ego. “Now she’s going to lift you up so that Miss Alexis Night can live in the broad daylight, honey.”

Find out if Latrice’s emotions fuel her to a challenge victory when RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 returns tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1.

