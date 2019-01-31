Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill cast in adaptation of Robert Kirkman's Invincible

Former Walking Dead star Steven Yeun will voice the lead role in Amazon Prime Video’s new animated superhero show Invincible. The series is based on the comic of the same name written by Robert Kirkman, the co-creator of the Walking Dead comic and an executive producer on the hit AMC series.

Yeun is joined in the Invincible voice cast by J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, and Mae Whitman, among others.

The series revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father, Omni-Man (Simmons), is the most powerful superhero on the planet. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his dad’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

The eight-episode series will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.