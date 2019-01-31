Image zoom Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images (3); Jasmin Cizmovic/ EyeEm/Getty Images

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race don’t save the slayage solely for the Werk Room; these ladies have proven their skills as recording artists, too. And in celebration of all good things drag, EW has assembled a list of standout singles and music videos from some of our favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race alums — not ranked, not shadily sequenced — that will be updated each time a notable queen releases new material (including the season 11 girls and your reigning drag superstar, Yvie Oddly).

Read on for EW’s full roundup of standout singles (some of which are NSFW) from some of Drag Race‘s most sickening queens.

Yvie Oddly – “Dolla Store”

Trinity The Tuck – “I Call Shade” (feat. Peppermint)

Plastique Tiara – “Irresistible”

Manila Luzon – “Go Fish”

Aja – “Jekyll & Hyde”

Monét X Change – “Unapologetically”

Shea Coulée – “Crème Brûlée”

Shangela – “Werqin’ Girl”

Nina West – “Drag Is Magic”

Trixie Mattel – “Yellow Cloud”

Naomi Smalls – “Pose”

Monique Heart – “Brown Cow Stunning”

Eureka O’Hara – “The Big Girl”

Honey Davenport – “Worship Me”

Jiggly Caliente – All This Body (feat. Alaska and Ginger Minj)

Blair St. Clair – “Now Or Never”

Kahanna Montrese – “Scores”

Alaska – “Stun” (feat. Gia Gunn)

Ariel Versace – “Venomous”

Tammie Brown – “Love Piñata”

Adore Delano – “I Adore U”

Willam – “Boy Is a Bottom” (feat. Detox & Vicky Vox)

BeBe Zahara Benet – “Jungle Kitty”

Peppermint – “A Vision of Nowness”

Dusty Ray Bottoms – Neva Lavd Yah!

Raja – “Zubi Zubi Zubi”

The Heathers (Raja, Carmen Carrera, Delta Work, Manila Luzon) – “Lady Marmalade”

Latrice Royale – “Weight”

Sharon Needles – “Battle Ax”

