Here’s how to stream the Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl this weekend

The Super Bowl is great and all, but if you’re not a fan of football, there are a few other sporting events happening this weekend that feature lots of adorable furry friends. Ahead of Super Bowl LIII, be sure to catch Animal Planet’s 15th annual Puppy Bowl and Hallmark’s sixth annual Kitten Bowl — they’re guaranteed to be doggone fun!

But don’t worry if you’ve cut the cord on cable, because you can still tune in thanks to a few streaming TV services and devices. Keep scrolling for more details on how to stream the Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl this Sunday.

Image zoom Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

When is the Puppy Bowl?

The world’s cutest sporting event returns to Animal Planet for Puppy Bowl XV, in which #TeamRuff is going nose to nose with #TeamFluff for the Chewy.com “Lombarky” trophy on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. (There’s even a pre-show ahead of the games starting at 11 a.m. ET!) Plenty of precious pups are ready to tumble and fumble their way into homes across the nation, so you can count on this event being super adorable. Check out the starting lineup!

How to stream the Puppy Bowl

You can stream Puppy Bowl XV through Hulu Live TV, which includes access to the Animal Planet channel. Try it out for seven days for free, and if you love it (which you probably will), you can subscribe to Hulu Live TV for only $40 a month. On top of getting 60+ live channels, you’ll also get access to its massive library of movies and TV shows. Just imagine being able to watch Grey’s Anatomy live so Twitter doesn’t spoil the heartbreaks before you watch the next day.

Image zoom Keith MacDonald/Crown Media

When is the Kitten Bowl?

Kitten Bowl VI will air on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m PT. The event features rescue kittens from across the country, all of whom are competing for the National Championship of Feline Football trophy. This year’s game celebrates a major milestone as more than 25,000 shelter pets have been adopted since the Kitten Bowl premiered in 2014.

TV personality and animal advocate Beth Stern will host. She’ll be joined by Dean Cain and former NFL player Rodney Peete for all the play-by-play action along with commentary by former NFL running back Rashad Jennings and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Boomer Esiason.

How to stream the Kitten Bowl

If you plan to watch, start your free seven-day trial on FuboTV to stream the friendly feline games this Sunday. And if you love watching the action in real time, you can subscribe to FuboTV and get 90+ live channels for as little as $44.99 per month. After all, you know you’ll want to keep up with the newly announced season 10 of Shameless on Showtime.

How to stream the Kitten Bowl and Puppy Bowl

Double the fun! If you want to stream both the Puppy Bowl and the Kitten Bowl on Sunday, one easy way to get the best of both worlds is to buy a streaming TV device like a Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, or a Chromecast — all of which can be purchased on Amazon. And, Prime Members, if you order your desired streaming device by Thursday, you’ll get it in time for all the fluffy fun thanks to free two-day shipping. Once you get your device, it’s as simple as plugging it in to your TV and downloading the Hallmark app or Animal Planet app to watch each bowl game, which you can also do on any Amazon Fire TV, like this Toshiba Smart TV that’s currently $80 off.

Related content: