CW boss says next Arrowverse crossover is 'the biggest, the most complicated' one yet

The Arrowverse is already gearing up for next year’s crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and according CW president Mark Pedowitz it will the network’s most ambitious event yet.

“It will be the biggest, the most complicated one that they’ve done, but I am proud to say that they are doing it and we are supporting them,” Pedowitz told reporters at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday.

Next year’s crossover event was revealed at the end of 2018’s “Elseworlds” crossover, which concluded with a dramatic title card that revealed “Crisis on Earth Infinite Earths” was coming in 2019. For the uninitiated, the crossover shares a title with a 12-issue maxiseries that resulted in some major deaths, forever changing the DC Universe. Pedowitz couldn’t say how closely the CW’s adaptation of this important story will hue to the comics.

“I can’t tell you if it will follow the comic book version, but it will take some big swings,” he said.

Jack Rowand/The CW

Furthermore, it appears as though a decision has not yet been made on whether or not DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — which was not part of 2018’s “Elseworlds” crossover — would be involved in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” When asked about it, Pedowitz said, “I hope so.”

“It’s going to be the biggest one we ever did,” he said. “The only reason Legends wasn’t this year was the complications in production of doing these things. We don’t want to wear out everybody before the season ends. But we’re talking about a number of different ways to go. It is Crisis on Infinite Earths and if you know the history, things collapse.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, Arrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, and The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns April 1.

