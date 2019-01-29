Watch the new trailer for USA's Suits spin-off Pearson

Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) is diving head first into the dirty world of Chicago politics.

USA Network has released the first trailer for its upcoming Suits spin-off Pearson, which follows Torres’ disbarred New York lawyer in her new role as a fixer for the Chicago Mayor Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector). On Suits, we saw Jessica constantly fighting on behalf of the rich at her corporate law firm, but the new promo makes it clear that Jessica is trying to use her “killer” persona to affect real change and do the right thing.

“Some of you are well aware of my past, but I am anxious to give something back,” says Jessica at a press conference at the beginning of the trailer. Later on, she declares, “We could fix some real problems in this city.”

Of course, doing good won’t be easy. The trailer suggests that Novak’s administration may be embroiled in some not-so-pleasant and crooked dealings. Furthermore, Jessica also has a bit of a rivalry with the city’s lawyer Keri Allen (Bethany Joy Lenz), who, as we saw in the show’s backdoor pilot on Suits, was responsible for Jessica losing her legal license.

Watch the trailer above.

Created by Suits creator/EP Aaron Korsh and showrunner/EP Daniel Arkin, the drama also stars Simon Kassianides (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Eli Goree (Riverdale), Isabel Arraiza (The Oath), and Chantel Riley (Wynonna Earp).

Pearson is expected to premiere on USA Network later this year.

