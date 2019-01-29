Chance the Rapper, Backstreet Boys star in Doritos Super Bowl commercial

The new Flamin' Hot Nacho flavor is apparently something to behold
Doritos want to be your fire, the one desire. To that end, the famous chip brand has upgraded its Nacho Cheese chip into a new Flamin’ Hot flavor, and they’ll be promoting it on Sunday with a Super Bowl ad featuring the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper.
The ad is available to watch in either 30-second or 60-second versions, but they follow the same premise. Chance takes a bite of a new Flamin’ Hot Nacho Dorito, and the flavor transports him to driving a pink car through a parking lot, with different colors of smoke all around him. Chance even has a few raps about the experience of eating the new chip (“walkin’ like a taco, drivin’ over potholes, hotter than a pot roast, fingers on my hot chips”) before the Backstreet Boys show up to dance behind him in a garage and sing their classic hit “I Want It That Way.”
Watch the full 60-second video above, and stay tuned for more EW coverage of this year’s Super Bowl commercials.
