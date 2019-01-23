Watch every Werk Room entrance in RuPaul's Drag Race her-story

Come on, hennies! Let’s get sickeniiiiiiiing with an adorable RuPaul’s Drag Race throwback.

Ahead of big RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 cast reveal Thursday at 12:00 p.m. ET, VH1 has assembled an epic montage of every single Werk Room entrance in the show’s 10-year history, beginning all the way back in 2009 when Shannel became the first-ever queen to sashay into the competition and ending with Aquaria’s crimson-tinged debut on last year’s season 10 premiere.

💃Who's walking through those werkroom doors?💃#DragRace Season 11 RuVeal THURSDAY at 12pmEST 👉 https://t.co/xSy7Lm908G pic.twitter.com/ugI9r6gOcK — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 22, 2019

A fan-favorite tradition of the Emmy-winning reality competition series, Werk Room entrances (in short: how the cast is introduced during each premiere) often set the tone for their given season, and VH1’s video offers a stunning revisit to some of the most memorable moments in Drag Race her-story — some of which unfolded across the show’s Logo days, back when the queens had to manually open that steely grey door (of questionable taste) to join their sisters in the OG Werk Room.

Among the standout moments in the clip include the debut of current All-Stars 4 competitor Latrice Royale’s “eat it!” catcphrase, Laganja Estranja’s iconic death drop, Tempest DuJour’s plastic baby birth, and Vivacious introducing the legendary headpiece otherwise known as Ornacia into the Drag Race canon at the top of season 6.

VH1

Stunning!

Until the season 11 ladies make their mark on the Werk Room portal, watch VH1’s compilation above. New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 air Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1.

