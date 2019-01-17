The Kominsky Method renewed for season 2 by Netflix

Image zoom Mike Yarish/Netflix

The Kominsky Method type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy

Hold onto your prostates: The Kominsky Method is getting a season 2.

Netflix announced the renewal Thursday of the program which recently won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The second round will re-team stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin along with Sarah Baker and Nancy Travis for eight episodes. In addition to winning best comedy series, Douglas took home the prize for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The show from sitcom legend Chuck Lorre follows a formerly famous actor (Douglas) and his longtime agent (Arkin) as two friends “tackling life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.”

Production on the new season is slated to begin this month so a return sometime in 2019 seems likely.

