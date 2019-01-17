Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Valentina challenges Farrah Moan to eliminate her in RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 clip: 'Do what you've gotta do'

Hell (you know, that place Lady Bunny thinks Bianca Del Rio lives) hath no fury like a drag queen scorned — especially when said queen is RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 eliminee Farrah Moan. And EW's exclusive clip from the reality competition series' newest episode (below) teases the dearly departed lady's long-brewing confrontation with her season 9 sister Valentina, whose Lip-Sync for Your Legacy victory sent her home on the second episode of the season.

"I did want to talk with you out of respect and hope that we're still cool, because of me and my decision you're no longer one of the current queens here," Valentina tells Farrah as they prepare for the gag of the season — a shocking twist dubbed the Lip-Sync Lalaparuza that will see the eliminated queens choosing which current competitor they want to lip-sync against for a swapped spot back in the competition — at the makeup mirror.

"I want to know 100 percent: Did you really feel like, based on the runway and based on the performance, that I was the complete worst of the entire episode?" Farrah responds, referencing her lackluster song-and-dance performance during episode 2's Stacy Layne Matthews musical challenge. When Valentina replies affirmatively as justification for "sending her ass home," Farrah appears stunned: "Really? Wow." she says.

In a confessional, Farrah admits that she's often criticized for not having "any talent" in her career. "So when Valentina tells me that she genuinely felt like I was the worst — someone who I thought really, truly believed in me — my heart just shattered," she continues.

"Even if you do have hurt feelings toward me, I respect that and trust me I understand," Valentina finishes back in the Werk Room. "And you have the opportunity to get rid of me if you want. Do what you've gotta do."

Farrah previously told EW things are currently "pretty good" in terms of the pair's once-rocky relationship (as exemplified by the infamous "you don't love me" moment from the season 9 reunion), though she still feels like her season 9 sister "will never love" her. because "there's too much love for herself there."

See if Valentina and Farrah's friendship survives the Lip-Sync Lalaparuza when RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 returns with a new episode Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1. For now, quench your thirst for more with EW's exclusive clip above.

