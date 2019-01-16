Steve Carell reuniting with The Office boss for Trump-inspired Netflix series Space Force

By Derek Lawrence
January 16, 2019 at 01:33 PM EST
It’s no Office revival, but we will take it!

Amid rumors of the beloved NBC comedy returning in some form, Steve Carell is reuniting with The Office boss Greg Daniels for a new Netflix series titled Space Force. Yes, inspired by President Donald Trump’s much mocked idea for a sixth branch of the armed forces.

Created by Carell and Daniels, their latest workplace comedy will follow the men and women tasked with developing this new initiative.

After focusing on his film career following his legendary run as Michael Scott on The Office, Carell is now firmly jumping back into TV. In addition to Space Force, Carell is set to star alongside Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in an upcoming morning show drama for Apple.

