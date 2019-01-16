Steve Carell reuniting with The Office boss for Trump-inspired Netflix series Space Force

Image zoom John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Space Force type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy

It’s no Office revival, but we will take it!

Amid rumors of the beloved NBC comedy returning in some form, Steve Carell is reuniting with The Office boss Greg Daniels for a new Netflix series titled Space Force. Yes, inspired by President Donald Trump’s much mocked idea for a sixth branch of the armed forces.

Created by Carell and Daniels, their latest workplace comedy will follow the men and women tasked with developing this new initiative.

.@SteveCarell will star in a new workplace comedy series he co-created with #TheOffice’s Greg Daniels about the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services: the Space Force! pic.twitter.com/6GEFNgP18w — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 16, 2019

After focusing on his film career following his legendary run as Michael Scott on The Office, Carell is now firmly jumping back into TV. In addition to Space Force, Carell is set to star alongside Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in an upcoming morning show drama for Apple.

Related content: