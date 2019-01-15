The mere idea of creating a metahuman cure is creating some drama for Team Flash.

In this exclusive clip from The Flash‘s winter premiere, which airs Tuesday, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) broaches the idea of curing metahumans with Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) after discovering that Cicada’s dagger actually removes dark matter from whatever it comes into contact with. Previously, the team thought it just dampened meta-powers, but it turns out that’s not the case.

Of course, Cisco’s mind immediately jumps to using this information to create a cure; however, Caitlin isn’t too jazzed about the idea because over the past five seasons we’ve seen all the good these powers can do and, more importantly, she just got her meta alter-ego Killer Frost back. Cisco, on the other hand, believes synthesizing the cure would allow them to take responsibility for the metas they’ve created ones and to help the ones with powers that adversely affect their lives, like the radioactive Fallout from season 4.

“This cure could give metahumans a second chance at having a normal life,” says Cisco.

Watch Caitlin and Cisco’s entire argument in the clip above.

Cisco’s desire to do something about the problem they played a role in creating in Central City definitely ties into season 5’s exploration of legacy, which was prompted by Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) arrival from the future. “[For] Caitlin, Cisco, Ralph, and even the new Wells, it’s very much like, ‘What is the legacy I’m going to leave once I’m gone?’” showrunner Todd Helbing told EW in September about how the theme of legacy relates to Cisco and Caitlin. “With Cisco, for him, this season is about, how important is it for me to be Vibe? Their sort of mantra they had going back to season 1 was, how are they actually going to help the metahumans and solve this dilemma that the city has since they were partly responsible for creating them? That sort of folds into Cisco’s storyline now.”

Here’s hoping Cisco and Caitlin manage to get on the same page.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

