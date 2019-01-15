Michael claims 'even God can die' in new Supernatural teaser

Supernatural

Samantha Highfill
January 15, 2019 at 06:38 PM EST

Now that Michael has returned to Dean’s vessel, he’s kicking his plan into high gear.

Thanks to the Shaving People, Punting Things video account, Supernatural fans have a new teaser to sink their teeth into, and from the looks of it, things are about to get very bloody — and very emotional. In the teaser, Michael can be seen fighting (and beating) both Sam and Castiel before announcing that “even God can die.” Whether that means God will return for the first time since the season 11 finale is yet to be seen, but from the looks of it, Sam and Cas could use all the help they can get.

The teaser also gives a glimpse into Mary’s life with Bobby at Donna’s cabin, as well as what Nick is up to, which involves tying people up and potentially getting pulled over by the police. Watch the full video above.

The action returns when Supernatural airs its midseason premiere Thursday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

