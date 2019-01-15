RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 twist revealed, and it's a shocking first

Joey Nolfi
January 15, 2019 at 01:34 PM EST

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 gag of the season has been revealed, and it’s almost as satisfying as the now-iconic GIF of Jasmine Masters‘ face morphing into, well, Jasmine Masters’ face.

According to a VH1 press release, the episode’s twist will involve a “midseason lip-sync smackdown” between the eliminated queens (Masters, Farrah Moan, Gia Gunn, Latrice Royale) and the final six queens still in the competition (Valentina, Trinity The Tuck, Manila Luzon, Naomi Smalls, Monét X Change, Monique Heart).

“For the first time in Drag Race Herstory, all of the eliminated All Stars get a chance to return to the competition,”  the release reads. “But first they have to send home a competing All Star.

Last week’s episode ended on a scandalous cliffhanger, as Mama Ru suspended traditional All-Star rules (which stipulate that the highest-ranking queen of the week chooses to eliminate one of her fellow competitors) “until further notice” after declaring Monét and Manila as winners of the Lady Bunny roast (and subsequent Lip-Sync for Your Legacy). The six ladies then sashayed back into the Werk Room, where they were greeted by a foursome of the season’s dearly departed queens.

As it stands, Masters’ tag at the end of the episode — which featured a teaser that showed the ousted queens preparing for a lip-sync — rings true: “Expect the unexpectable,” because more than half of the current All-Stars 4 roster could change if all four eliminated queens win their respective lip-synch. Consider us gooped!

See how the queens react to the shocking news when RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 returns Friday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

