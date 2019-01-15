Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel probes identity mystery in tense Black Earth Rising trailer

Chewing Gum and Black Mirror actress Michaela Coel and John Goodman are embroiled in a complex international mystery in the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming limited series Black Earth Rising.

Initially airing on British television in late 2018 and set for domestic release on Jan. 25, Black Earth Rising follows Kate Ashby, a 28-year-old Rwandan-born legal investigator on a mission to uncover the truth about her past with the help of Michael Ennis (Goodman), an American barrister.

“I don’t remember my family or my country. Nothing,” Kate says in the clip as her adoptive mother looks on. “I don’t know my own name. The only thing I know is that it happened to nearly a million people and I’ll never forget it. And neither should anyone else.”

Later in the preview, Kate reveals that she’s a “genocide survivor” and previously attempted suicide due to her harrowing past: “The only chance of a real escape from the past is for everyone to recognize it,” she says as images of tense international court meetings and blood-splattered walls flash onscreen.

Created, written, and directed by Hugo Blick (Sensitive Skin, The Honourable Woman), Black Earth Rising premieres Jan. 25 on Netflix. Watch the limited series’ new trailer above.

Related content: