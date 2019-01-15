You’re about to learn a lot more about Beth, and it will be a teaching moment for Goran Višnjić.

The ER alum — and more recently, Timeless vet — has signed on for a recurring role in This Is Us, it was announced Monday. Višnjić will play Vincent, a teacher of Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). He will make his first appearance in an upcoming episode that will explore Beth’s backstory (and presumably help to explain that dance-studio scene that viewers saw in the fall finale). Phylicia Rashad also will guest-star in Beth’s showcase episode, playing her mom.

“We’re going to get the full story, and it’s about where she goes from here,” Watson recently told EW about the episode. “Now that we know what’s been bothering her, what’s been in on her mind, and where she finally wants to go, now what is she going to do?”

Višnjić, whose credits also include The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Counselor, and Red Widow, will guest-star in multiple episodes of Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and will star in the upcoming film Fatima.

TIU‘s guest roster also includes Dan Lauria, Wendy Malick, Sylvester Stallone, Jane Kaczmarek, Denis O’Hare and Sam Trammell.

The second half of the show’s third season kicks off Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

