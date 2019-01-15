ABC's old Extreme Makeover: Home Edition picked up by HGTV

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has a new address.

The unscripted show that used to provide new homes for the less fortunate on ABC has been picked up by HGTV. It’s considered TV’s highest-rated home renovation series of all time, after airing for nine successful seasons from 2003 to 2012.

HGTV plans to produce 10 new episodes, but it’s unclear who will participate in the new iteration. Though Ty Pennington hosted the show for ABC after breaking out as a carpenter on TLC’s Trading Spaces, HGTV promises to “showcase its own superstar experts in the weekly race to complete a custom, whole home renovation for one deserving family.”

The reboot is expected to premiere in early 2020. To help launch the new version, the cable network also picked up the right to air 100 reruns of the ABC version. Multiple episodes can also be found on YouTube.

In its heyday, Extreme Makeover posted its best ratings during the 2004-05 season, when it averaged nearly 16 million viewers. In 2011, Michelle Obama participated in a taping at the White House.

“This is a big win for HGTV and we can’t wait to put our stamp on it,” said Discovery Inc. lifestyle brand officer Kathleen Finch in a statement. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was must-see viewing for years because it combined moving stories of families and communities with life-changing home renovations.”

