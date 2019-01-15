The Daily Show turns Trump's Civil War rant into a Drunk History episode

One day, the story of President Trump will make for a great episode of Comedy Central’s Drunk History. For now, Trump is still very much our present reality, but host Derek Waters teamed up The Daily Show to offer us something a bit different.

At an Ohio rally in October, Trump told his own version of the story of the Civil War. The Daily Show called it a “sober-yet-incoherent rant.” Now, this story, as told by Trump through footage from the rally, exists as a Drunk History segment.

Trump may be sober, but he still slurs his words and warps events like a drunk person, so it works.

Waters mocked Trump’s use of “imigining” when he really meant “imagining” and spoofed Trump’s recurring pose after he signs executive orders in front of cameras.

“Most people don’t even know he was a Republican, right?” Trump says during the rally. “Does anyone know? A lot of people don’t know that.”

“I knew but, yeah, sure,” Waters responds in the clip.

