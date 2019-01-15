CBS announces premiere dates for Noah Wyle drama, return of Ransom

CBS has announced the start date for the event series The Red Line featuring Noah Wyle and the new Dana Delany drama The Code.

The Red Line, which is from Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti, will air in two-hour installments on four Sundays. It follows three very different Chicago families who are connected by a tragedy. The limited series will take over the Sunday time slot of God Friended Me, which will be wrapping its first season.

In addition, the network will premiere The Code, a legal drama that takes place inside the military courtroom. Ransom, which features Luke Roberts, Luke Roberts, and Nazneen Contractor, returns for its third season on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Here is the midseason schedule:

Saturday, Feb. 16

8-9 p.m. Ransom

Tuesday, April 9

8-9 p.m. NCIS

9-10 p.m. The Code (special series premiere)

10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

Monday, April 15

8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30-9 p.m. Man with a Plan

9-10 p.m. The Code (regular time period)

10-11 p.m. Bull

Sunday, April 28

8-10 p.m. The Red Line (event series premiere)

10-11 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

Related content: