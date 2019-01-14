James McAvoy, Meek Mill set to make Saturday Night Live debuts

Glass star James McAvoy is about to show even more personality.

A week after he reprises his Split role in M. Night Shyamalan’s sequel Glass, McAvoy will make his Saturday Night Live debut as the host of the Jan. 26 installment. He will be joined by musical guest Meek Mill, who will also be making his first appearance in Studio 8H.

Mark your calendars 🗓 James McAvoy and @MeekMill are coming to #SNL! pic.twitter.com/3QggOqHkop — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 14, 2019

The SNL gig only adds to McAvoy’s huge year. In addition to Glass, he will be seen in two other 2019 sequels: the latest X-Men film Dark Phoenix and It: Chapter Two. Meanwhile, Meek Mill’s inclusion comes after the rapper’s Championships was released in November, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. It was the Philadelphia native’s first album since his release from prison.

This weekend, SNL will return for its first episode of 2019 with host Rachel Brosnahan.

Related content: