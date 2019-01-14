Welcome back to Roswell, New Mexico, Liz!

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s debut episode of the CW series, Liz Ortecho (Grey’s Anatomy’s Jeanine Mason) returns to her tourist-trap hometown after 10 years, only to run into her high school crush, Max Evans (Nathan Parsons, of The Originals) before she can even make it past the “Welcome” sign. However, soon enough, random ICE checkpoints aren’t her main concern when she learns more about her former lab partner and his extraterrestrial origins.

Based on the the popular Roswell High books, the new adaptation of the sci-fi series about a couple of star-crossed teen lovers (one alien, one human) hatched from the mind of Carina Adly MacKenzie (The Originals) and aims to bring more diversity and social consciousness to the story, as evidenced by Liz’s reaction to be stopped at a checkpoint in the clip above.

“The real Roswell is a cowboy town, and I wanted to explore what that world looks like for people who don’t necessarily fall into the binary,” MacKenzie recently told EW. “I don’t have any interest ever in my life making a show with a bunch of white leads — I hope I never do.”

Roswell, New Mexico premieres Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

