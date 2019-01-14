Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon join cast of Netflix's Cuckoo's Nest prequel Ratched

Producer Ryan Murphy announced Monday on Instagram that Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon will both be taking flight with Sarah Paulson in the TV series Ratched, Netflix’s prequel to One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. The cast will also feature Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, and Finn Wittrock.

“‘RATCHED’ on Netflix starts shooting in a couple weeks,” wrote Murphy. “On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast…a true murderers’ row of talent. So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with… More to come, but come on…Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT.”

It was announced way back in 2017 that Murphy and Paulson would be collaborating on a series about the origin of Nurse Ratched, who was famously portrayed by Louise Fletcher in 1974’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, an adaptation of Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel. That film found Ratched butting heads with Jack Nicholson’s incarcerated RP McMurphy at a psychiatric facility. Directed by Milos Forman and produced by Michael Douglas and Saul Zaentz, the film garnered five Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Fletcher’s performance.

Watch the trailer for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, above.

