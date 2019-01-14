Michelle Yeoh to lead new Star Trek black-ops spinoff series

Now there are four: CBS All Access announced Monday that another new Star Trek TV show is in development.

Michelle Yeoh will take her Discovery character to a new live-action series focused her character Philippa Georgiou’s current role as a member of Starfleet’s Section 31 division, a black-ops shadow organization within the Federation.

“I’m so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories,” said Yeoh in a statement. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes — certainly I believe it will go ‘where no woman has ever gone before!'”

Jan Thijs/CBS

Alex Kurtzman will executive produce the new series, with Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt as showrunners. “Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades,” Kurtzman said. “As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her. Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of Star Trek, and we’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”

Yeoh can be seen in season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, which returns Thursday:

Michael Gibson/CBS

In addition to Discovery, CBS All Access is also developing an as-yet-untitled series bringing back Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and an animated comedy series called Star Trek: Lower Decks.

