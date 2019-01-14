Lindsay Lohan handles foot-rubbing drama in exclusive Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club clip

Waves aren’t the only thing crashing on the shores of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club: There’s man-on-man foot-rubbing drama pounding away at Boss Lady Lohan’s sanity, too.

EW’s exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of the Mean Girls actress’ reality series (below) teases an awkward confrontation between two of Lohan’s Beach Club employees: Las Vegas stud-bro Brent and people-pleasing hunk Aristotle, who butt heads over a strange request from one of the Lohan-owned seaside hospitality center’s wealthy guests.

MTV

“I just want Panos to look at me as somebody who will do whatever it takes to make a client happy,” an eager Aristotle says in a confessional, referencing Lohan’s sassy business partner and overseer of day-to-day staff operations and client satisfaction. The task at hand? Cleaning the feet of an older gentleman who’s rented one of the club’s beach cabanas.

“You’re not going to wipe his feet for him, are you? Dude, do not do that. Are you gonna degrade yourself that much to do that?” Brent asks his coworker. In a confessional of his own, Brent admits that Aristotle is making himself “look dumb” and that he “feels bad” for him, while admitting he has “more respect” himself and what he’s “willing to do for a dollar.”

Though an off-camera producer reminds Brent that he previously kissed a female client to earn extra money on last week’s season premiere, Brent digs his heels in further. “She was spending money,” he says. “And I also could have gotten laid. I wasn’t washing her feet.”

Back on the beach, Lohan watches from a far-off cabana. And clearly, none of this pleases her — especially when Brent walks away from the situation in disgust. Bad idea.

“The fact that Brent has the audacity to just walk away. Is this really happening?” Lohan says. “This is not The Brent Show. This is Lindsay Lohan. He doesn’t get to do that.”

Find out if Brent keeps his job when Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club returns Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV. Watch EW’s exclusive clip from the upcoming episode above.

Related content: