Hear Ted Bundy's blood-curdling words in trailer for Netflix docuseries

“I’ve never spoken to anybody like this, but I am looking for an opportunity to tell this story as best I can.”

Those are the words of serial killer Ted Bundy, which Netflix plans to share with its subscribers come Jan. 24. The streaming service just dropped the first trailer for Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, a docu-series based on a book by the same name, written by Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth.

In the trailer, there’s lots of creepy talk about how Bundy chooses his victims and sees them as possessions. One expert recalls how Bundy’s blue eyes turned black whenever he began chatting about his prey.

“I mean, I’m not an animal and I’m not crazy and I don’t have a split personality,” Bundy is heard saying on the trailer. “I’m just a normal individual.”

More than 100 hours of previously unheard heard audio from Bundy recording sessions will be used for the limited series. Perfect for a date night!

Before his execution at age 42 in 1989, Bundy confessed to 30 homicides. The number could be higher.