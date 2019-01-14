All the Game of Thrones season 8 teaser videos in one place

We all want a real trailer. Of course. But until then, HBO has released three teaser clips and exactly one photo from the final season of Game of Thrones. We’ve assembled them all below.

1. “Crypts of Winterfell” (Jan. 13, 2019): The latest teaser is the best yet, a moody evocative piece directed by GoT veteran David Nutter and featuring new final season music by composer Ramin Djawadi. Here Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) are haunted by the voices of the dead in the tombs of Winterfell and the pending arrival of the Night King. Note the return of the feather that Robert Baratheon placed on Lyanna Stark’s crypt back in the pilot which, along with the callback to Ned Stark’s line to Jon Snow (“you might not have my name, but you have my blood”), teases to the impending issue of Jon Snow’s parentage.

2. HBO’s 2019 First Look teaser (Jan. 6, 2019): Sansa Stark meets Daenerys Targaryen for the first time at a reception at Winterfell. Fans have focused on Sansa’s somewhat chilly demeanor toward the dragon queen. Jon bending the knee to Daenerys is sure to be a point of debate. Jump to 40 seconds in to see the scene:

3. HBO’s Early 2019 Preview (Aug. 27, 2018): The official video was removed from online, but here’s a GIF showing the super fast clip that some fans initially did not even think was new footage given that it looked so familiar. The shot appears to be from the same scene as the above Sansa-meets-Dany clip. So perhaps the person Sansa is distractedly looking at over Jon’s shoulder is, in fact, Dany?

4. EW’s first look cover (Nov. 9, 2019): The debut photo from the final season kicked off our deep-dive behind-the-scenes cover story, “The End of Game of Thrones,“ showed Dany snuggling with Jon together in the North for the first time:

Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones returns April 14.

Related content: