DeWanda Wise and Jessica Williams join Twilight Zone cast

James Hibberd
January 14, 2019 at 01:47 PM EST

There’s room for two more in The Twilight Zone reboot.

DeWanda Wise and Jessica Williams have been cast in an episode of the upcoming CBS All Access anthology series.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Nothing is yet known about the roles Wise (Netflix’s Shes’ Gotta Have It) and Williams (2 Dope Queens) will play, but Lucinda Dryzek, Jefferson White, and Jonathan Whitesell are also in the episode.

They join a cast that includes Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), John Cho (Searching), Allison Tolman (Fargo), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) and Sanaa Lathan (The Affair).

Jordan Peele (Get Out) is executive producing the revival which tells a twisty self-contained genre story in each episode as well as serving as the narrator/host.

The Twilight Zone is coming to CBS All Access in 2019.

